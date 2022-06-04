GOtv Nigeria is renowned for making quality local and international content accessible and affordable to Nigerians. In furtherance of its objectives to take world-class digital television entertainment to more households in the country, GOtv extended its coverage to Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State on June 1.

Here is everything you need to know about the pay-TV service:

HIGH QUALITY LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL SHOWS: GOtv provides an unrivaled blend of local and international entertainment, carefully selected to cater to a variety of different tastes and family viewing needs. GOtv launched in Lokoja with over 80 exciting channels covering news, music, sports, documentaries, series, local and international movies, children’s programmes, and much more.