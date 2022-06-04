Ex-Chelsea defender, Alex undergoes heart bypass surgery to clear four blocked arteries

Former Brazil and Chelsea defender, Alex has revealed that he has undergone heart bypass surgery to clear four blocked arteries.

The 39-year-old footballer retired in 2016 after a long and successful career playing for Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan.

Alex’s former club, Santos shared a video of the former defender at a hospital in an undisclosed location as he recovers.

‘I came here to deny reports saying I had a heart attack. I found a (health) problem a few days ago, doctors decided to give me a bypass surgery. I had four blocked arteries,’ Alex said.

I just left the intensive care unit, I will stay at the hospital for another six days.’ he added

The club posted the video with a caption saying: ‘Our idol sent a message to reassure the Santista Nation! We are all with you and rooting for your speedy recovery, Alex!’

Alex won several titles during his playing days as well as the 2007 Copa America with the…