Expose ‘unknown gunmen’ in your communities — Nnamdi Kanu tells South East residents

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged people in the South East region of Nigeria to expose those engaging in criminality in their land.

Kanu said the spate of killing and kidnappings in the region should not be tolerated and he encouraged residents to expose the culprits, rather than cover up for them.

Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made this known on Friday, June 3, after he and Kanu’s legal team visited the IPOB leader at the Department of State Services, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Kanu also urged his followers to remain calm and focused as he reiterated that his freedom is imminent.

He also asked his lawyers to hasten legal efforts for the “immediate release of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) who is presently being held in the solitary confinement of the state security service.”

The statement partly read: