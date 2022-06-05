“I fully accept and embrace the most peaceful religion on earth”

By
Headliners
-
1


629cdc4bbfd1e

A Nigerian man identified as Chigozirim Emeakayi, who is a staunch supporter of President Buhari, said he has converted to Islam. 

 

Emeakayi announced the decision via his Twitter account on Friday, June 3, 2022. 

 

“My name is now Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi, as I fully accept and embrace the most peaceful Religion on Earth.” he wrote. 

 

In February 2021, Chigozirim shared a portrait of himself and President Buhari, stating that it is the first thing one would notice in his room.

 

629cdd9206d09

 

See his posts announcing his conversion below…

 

629cdeadde27b

629cddb89897d

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR