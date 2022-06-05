Nigerian singer, Mike Aboh of Zule Zoo group slumps and dies while taking a bath

Mike Aboh, member of the defunct music group Zule Zoo, has died.

The “Kerewawa” singer, whose full name is Michael Tertsea Aboh, died this morning, June 4.

The sad news was announced via Zule Zoo’s official Instagram account.

Terna Rapsody Hyacinth, who is close to the family, confirmed the development in a post on his official Facebook page.

He wrote: “I wish people were eager to help you survive when you were alive suffering, roaming the street of Makurdi than the way they are eager to let the world know of your demise today!! Rest on Legend.”