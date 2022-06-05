No priest was kidnapped- Catholic church

The Ondo Diocese of the Catholic Church has denied media reports claiming one of its priests was abducted by the attackers during the mass at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo today June 5th.
A report earlier said the officiating priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Abayomi, was kidnapped in the incident which happened at about noon when the mass had almost ended.
However, in a statement issued by the Director of Social Communications of the church, Rev Augustine Ikwu, the church said the online report of the preists’ abduction is false.
The statement reads
“It is Pentecost Sunday, a time every Catholic is expected to be in church to commemorate the solemnity. It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, men of unknown origin, wielding guns attacked St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Many are feared dead, many others injured and the church violated. The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown and the situation has left the community devastated.
However, for…
Source: Linda Ikeji