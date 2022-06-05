One injured as container-laden truck falls on Lagos rail tracks

.
One person was left injured after a truck laden with a 20ft container overturned at the Oyingbo Rail Crossing, Yaba in Lagos state on Saturday, June 4.
According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the truck driver drove on the bad sections of the road, and overturned into the rail tracks, injuring a male passenger.
“Upon arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with a 20ft container was found at the railway crossing at the aforementioned location.
Further investigation revealed that the truck driver poorly navigated the bad sections of the road and as a result, the truck overturned onto the rail tracks. No life was lost but an adult male passerby was injured as a result of the incident.
The agency’s heavy-duty forklift has been dispatched to evacuate the truck off the rail track to eliminate a secondary train accident. Unfortunately, the operation is being hampered by…
Source: Linda Ikeji