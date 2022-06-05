One injured as container-laden truck falls on Lagos rail tracks

.

One person was left injured after a truck laden with a 20ft container overturned at the Oyingbo Rail Crossing, Yaba in Lagos state on Saturday, June 4.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the truck driver drove on the bad sections of the road, and overturned into the rail tracks, injuring a male passenger.