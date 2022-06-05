President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, where many people were killed.

LIB reported earlier that the gunmen detonated explosives before firing at the congregants.

In a statement released on Sunday June 5 by his spokesperson Femi Adesina, Buhari said “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act.”

He also condoled with the families of the deceased, the Ondo state government and the Catholic community.

The statement read;