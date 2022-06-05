President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, where many people were killed.
LIB reported earlier that the gunmen detonated explosives before firing at the congregants.
In a statement released on Sunday June 5 by his spokesperson Femi Adesina, Buhari said “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act.”
He also condoled with the families of the deceased, the Ondo state government and the Catholic community.
The statement read;
“President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo state.
“The president says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such a dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.
“President Buhari mourns the dead, condoles with their…
Source: Linda Ikeji