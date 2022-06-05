We may punish him – APC chair speaks on Tinubu’s outburst against President Buhari in Abeokuta

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is not happy with the outburst of one of its presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abeokuta, last Thursday, June 2.

While speaking to jounalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, June 4th, Adamu said Tinubu may be sanctioned.