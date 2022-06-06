Bon Jovi’s original bassist Alec John Such dies at 70

Alec John Such — the original bassist for Bon Jovi — has died.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi made the announcement Sunday, writing: “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.”

He adds that Alec was also largely responsible for Bon Jovi coming together in the first place.

Jon mentioned how Alec was friends with Tico Torres and Richie Sambora at the time and introduced everyone.

“Alec, you will be missed,” Jon Bon Jovi added.

No details about the circumstances of his death were released.