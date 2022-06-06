British High Commissioner to Nigeria reacts to the attack on a Catholic church in Ondo state that left dozens dead

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has strongly condemned the gruesome terrorist attack and killing of many innocent worshippers during a church service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday June 5.

Gunmen stormed the church as worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, killing over 50.

Children were among those killed in the attack.

Reacting in a pinned tweet, Catriona Laing wrote: “Terrible news today from Owo in Ondo state.

“I condemn those responsible for this horrific crime.

“I extend my sympathies to all those affected.”