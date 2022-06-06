Court to decide Baba Ijesha’s fate in defilement case on July 14

The Ikeja Special Offences Court has reserved judgment until July 14 in the case of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl.

On Monday, June 6, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case for judgment after the prosecution and defence counsel had adopted their final written addresses.

Baba Ijesha is facing a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

The charges were proffered against him by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Baba Ijesha, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Defence counsel, Dada Awosika, in adopting his final written address dated May 12 and filed on May 16, urged the court to dismiss the suit and discharge the defendant.

Mr Awosika argued that the footage of the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) was illegally obtained.

“The exhibit was not tendered by the maker….