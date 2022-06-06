I don’t even think it makes sense to buy property or invest in businesses in Nigeria anymore cos safety is no longer guaranteed

BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim has expressed concerns over the state of security in the country.

 

Posting via her Twitter handle, Erica opined that she doesn’t think it makes any sense to invest in businesses or buy properties in Nigeria. 

”Nigeria is no longer a safe country to just live. It wasn’t an explosion, the building wasn’t destroyed but people were dead on the floor. God please help us.

I don’t even think it makes sense to buy property or invest in businesses in nigeria anymore cos safety is no longer guaranteed”she tweeted

Source: Linda Ikeji

