I have no anointed candidate. There shall be no imposition – President Buhari

President Buhari today June 6, cleared all doubts about where he stands on the choice of a presidential candidate for the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, declaring before the party’s 14 governors of northern states that he has “no preferred candidate,” and has “anointed no one.”

He said is determined to ensure that “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party.”

Speaking at a meeting with the Governors at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari said the party is important and its members must be respected and made to feel they are important.

The President said he had a clear mind about what he was doing and asked the APC governors to feel the same way:

“You were elected as I was. Have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain. We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The Party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody.”he said

Earlier in their…