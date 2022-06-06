Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Mikel John Obi has reacted to the recent killing of several worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state.

At least 50 worshippers were killed on Sunday, June 5, after gunmen attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo.

The ex- Chelsea midfielder in a post on his Instagram page said; ” It is sad to hear about the horrible incident that happened in Owo Ondo State.”

He also reached out to the families of victims killed in the attack.

He wrote: