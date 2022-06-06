Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Mikel John Obi has reacted to the recent killing of several worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state.
At least 50 worshippers were killed on Sunday, June 5, after gunmen attacked Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo.
The ex- Chelsea midfielder in a post on his Instagram page said; ” It is sad to hear about the horrible incident that happened in Owo Ondo State.”
He also reached out to the families of victims killed in the attack.
He wrote:
It is sad to hear about the horrible incident that happened in Owo Ondo State.
My heart goes out to the families that lost their loved ones to this very very sad incident. May God heal our land and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
Source: Linda Ikeji