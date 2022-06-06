Putin threatens to strike ‘new targets’ if US continues supplying long range missiles to Ukraine

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike ‘new targets’ if the US supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, according to Russian state media.

According to Putin, delivering new arms to Kyiv only aims to “drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible,” Putin said in an interview to Rossiya-1 TV channel, Russian state media TASS reported on Sunday, June 5.

He said when it comes to Western deliveries of long-range missiles to Kyiv, Russia will draw “appropriate conclusions” and strike those “facilities” that it has not yet targeted, he said.

“If they are supplied, we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet,” Putin said, commenting on the situation regarding the supply of American multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine.

His comments come after US president Joe Biden on Tuesday, May 31, announced he will be sending…