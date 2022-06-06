UK confirms another 77 monkeypox cases, bringing the total to 302.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that 77 additional cases of the monkeypox virus have been discovered in the UK, bringing the total to 302.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that 287 cases have been spotted in England, 10 in Scotland, 2 in Northern Ireland, and 3 in Wales.

The government announced that 11 cases were discovered last Thursday after updates were not provided over the Jubilee weekend.

The UKHSA insists that the risk monkeypox poses to the general population is “low” due to the fact that it does not spread easily. But most cases have been spotted among men who have sex with men.

The UKHSA has not shared the age, region or gender of those infected with monkeypox.

Britons who have a rash with blisters and have been in close contact with someone who might have monkeypox or have been to west or central Africa, where the virus is endemic, are being urged to contact a sexual health service.

Last week, the UKHSA’s data revealed…