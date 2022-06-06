“What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here”

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the terror attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, as a massacre and horrific.

Governor Akeredolu, who visited the scene, noted that the attack was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

Aside the scene of the attack, Governor Akeredolu also visited the hospitals where survivors of the unprovoked attack are receiving medical attention.

He was also at the palace of the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, to condole with the monarch over the sad incident.

Akeredolu was joined by members of the state executive council led by the Secretary to the state government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade, also visited the scene with the Governor.

“What has happened here today is tragic. No better way to qualify it. It is the most tragic event! Horrific! What we have seen in America is a child play…