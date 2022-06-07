Access Bank Reiterates Funding for SMEs

L-R: Kunle Sosanya; Ayodeji Fambo, Relationship Managers, Private Banking, Access Bank ; Chairman Instagas Limited, Ifeoma Onubagu; Deputy Managing Director Access Bank , Victor Etuokwu; and Paul Modebe, Relationship Manager, Private Banking, Access Bank during the Access Bank Cocktail and Business Conversations in Abuja recently.

Nigeria’s top financial lender, Access Bank, has pledged to fund entrepreneurs and create market access for small businesses by putting them in the right community.

Speaking during a conversation with customers in the micro-, small- and medium- scale category, Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said the bank remained resolute in its drive to engage and empower MSMEs by providing access to funds, markets and knowledge, noting that these objectives were at the heart of the business engagement sessions in key cities across the nation.

He said apart from providing funding for MSMEs, the bank also enhanced their…