The Big Brother Naija reunion show returned yesterday after a brief break last weekend.

One of the highlight of the episode aired yesterday was the heated verbal exchange between Angel Smith and Maria Chike over allegations of sleeping with married man during a Dubai trip.

Prior to the recent argument, the duo have been at loggerheads. As the argument got stretched, Angel accused Maria of being a “patriarchal princess” and sleeping with a married man.

She said;

“You’re a patriarchy princess. You didn’t think of that one when you were f**king married man.”

Responding to this, Maria said “Is that what you want to bring up here? Don’t even allow me bring up all the things you did in Dubai.”

Watch the video below………