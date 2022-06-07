Ex-Senate President, Ken Nnamani, pulls out of race for APC presidential ticket

Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, has pulled out of the race to secure the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Nnamani announced his withdrawal during a meeting with journalists in Abuja on Monday June 6.
“In the present circumstances, it does not make any sense for me to continue in the race as I have not had the opportunity to market my profile and ideas to the delegates of our party in a manner that allow for deliberation and introspection.
Therefore, I discontinue my aspiration and wish the party successful primary and unity of purpose so that we can win the 2023 general elections.
I will continue to engage with the party and its leadership to make sure that the ideas and values that I cherish and propagate find strong footing in the party administration and in public leadership after election.”he said
Source: Linda Ikeji