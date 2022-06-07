Judge approves seizure of jets belonging to former Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich

A federal judge in New York on Monday, June 6, approved a warrant authorizing the seizure by the Justice Department of two jets owned by Russian oligarch and former Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, which are valued at more than $400 million.

The order from Judge Sarah Cave, based in Manhattan, is one of several sanctions from the US, and other western countries aimed at billionaires from Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The jets tied to Abramovich, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, are a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and a Gulfstream G650ER, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said both planes were flown in March to Russia, in violation of U.S. export restrictions imposed on the heels of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Those restrictions ban the export, reexport or in-country transfer of U.S.-made aircraft and aircraft parts and components to or within Russia without a BIS license.

The Boeing, which according