NFL star Deshaun Watson is sued by 24th woman for sexual misconduct

NFL star, Deshaun Watson has been sued by another woman, the 24th alleged victim in total, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Katy Williams, a former masseuse residing in Texas, filed suit in Harris County on Monday, claiming the 26-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback star exposed his erect penis and began masturbating during a session in August of 2020. Williams says she called a friend to report the incident afterwards and ultimately quit the profession.

Williams’s lawsuit says she was ‘left humiliated and traumatized’ by her second encounter with Watson, who paid her $150 afterwards. She says her first massage with Watson in August of 2020 ended without incident, and he paid her $100 for the session.

‘The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims,’ said Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiffs. ‘Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong,…