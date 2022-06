A Nigerian lady identified as Deborah Yusuf, is fighting for her life after she was allegedly pushed from the 3rd floor of a storey building in Benghazi, Libya.

According to members of the Nigerian community in Benghazi, a suspected female human trafficker identified simply as Princess Jameu pushed the victim from the building on Tuesday, June 7 after she paid for her freedom.

One Celdrick Amanokhai from Edo State said the suspect is currently on the run.