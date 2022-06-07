Skylar Grey, writer for Eminem and Rihanna reveals she had to sell her entire catalog to ‘afford’ divorce

Skylar Grey, who notably wrote “Love the Way You Lie” for Eminem and Rihanna and “Coming Home” for Diddy, both released in 2010, has revealed that she had to sell her music catalog to “afford” her divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Elliott Taylor.

In an interview published on Variety on Monday June 6, Grey said her life and career were overwhelmed by a divorce and lawsuit that began in 2017 and only resolved last year.

She said;