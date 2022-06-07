What is this Jesus with red marker on white background meant to achieve

Media personality Japheth Omjuwa has reacted to the “Jesus” trend started by gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

The gospel singer had taken to his social media accounts to ask Christians to make “Jesus with red marker on white background” their profile photo. Bassey wrote;

Can we make this our profile picture at 12 noon on all your social media handles? (WAT) in a few minutes Time. And also share as a post on your timeline and as your story. And for the rest of the day ??? And also declare that name into the atmosphere ! JESUS!

Let the world ask what is going on.

And we’ll tell them – JESUS IS GOING ON !

Can we do this?

Tag others !

“9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:

10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;

11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

Phil 2:9-11

Let’s release…