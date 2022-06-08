Be just, it’s South-East’s turn to produce president





A presidential aspirant, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that the next president of Nigeria should come from the South-East.

Onu said this when he spoke at the ongoing APC presidential candidate. Calling on the party members to be justice and fair, Onu recalled that the South-West and South-South regions had produced President and Vice President in the country.

He mentioned that the South-East has produced neither President nor Vice President.

“I am going to build on the work already done by this administration and previous leaders of our great nation. Nigeria is destined by God to be a great nation. Nigeria is a nation to grow enough food for its people and export the surplus, and to ensure our Naira regains the strength it used to have before. Using science, technology and innovation, encouraging entrepreneurship and ensuring Nigerians are educated; and making it compulsory at the primary and secondary levels, will make Nigeria ranked in the stature of the USA and China. That is why I…





Source: Linda Ikeji