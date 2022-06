Former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu, is in an early lead at the APC Presidential primary as the sorting of votes cast by the delegates has commenced.

Most of the votes announced by the electoral officer counting the votes have been for Tinubu with a few of the votes for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Yahaya Bello and Rotimi Amaechi.

Watch a video of the electoral officer announcing the votes below…