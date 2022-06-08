Dual Luxury unveils Erica as Brand ambassador

Dual Luxury World, a leading company in citizenship and permanent residency programmes, has unveiled Erica Nlewedim, popularly known as Stargirl as its Brand ambassador.

The Dual Luxury World brand is about providing you with a luxurious experience of freedom. The organization, in a bid to communicate this even more effectively took things a notch higher; bringing on board the Reality TV star.

According to the CEO. Dual Luxury World, Faramola Adegunle, “Our partnership with Erica Nlewedim was inspired by our mission to be a renowned brand dedicated to providing unrivaled citizenship and permanent residency solutions for families and businesses. Erica embodies the key elements of the brand and that’s what got our attention. We are confident in her ambassadorial prowess and we are optimistic about the future this partnership will birth.”

Over the past couple of years, the company has been able to successfully fulfill its promise to customers by providing innovative and…