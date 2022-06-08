Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s court testimony is stopped after he suffers chest pains and has ‘trouble breathing’ on first day of trial

The trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and French footballing legend Michel Platini over alleged corrupt payments was halted today when Blatter started suffering from chest pains and breathing issues on the first day of trial

Blatter, 86, and Platini, 66, appeared at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court on Wednesday, June 8, where they are facing corruption charges which triggered their downfall. The pair are being tried over a two million Swiss franc (£1.6 million) payment in 2011 to Platini.

But Blatter, who has been suffering from health issues and looked frail as he made his way through the crowd towards the courthouse, told judges inside he was unable to address the court due to chest pains.

‘The pain will come back and I am having difficulty breathing,’ the 85-year-old told the court in a whisper. The judges allowed him to make his testimony on Thursday, a day later than planned.

Earlier, lawyers for Blatter and Platini failed to shift the…