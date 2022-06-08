NDLEA chairman, Marwa seeks drug test for Corps members

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa has asked that youth corps members undergo drug test as they report for their mandatory one year national service at the various orientation camps across the country as part of drug demand reduction efforts of the anti-narcotic agency.

Marwa made the call when he hosted the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah who led his management team on a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 8th 2022.

The NDLEA chief painted a picture of Nigerias drug problem with facts and figures from the 2018 national drug survey while calling for collective efforts to change the narrative.

“There is the need for drug test for our youth corps members as they report at the orientation camps. Once they know therell be drug test at the camps, they will abstain from it. The whole essence is to ensure help gets to those who test positive…