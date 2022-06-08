Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested for customs clearance scam in India

A Nigerian national and a female accomplice have been arrested for customs clearance scam in India.

Police said the suspects allegedly dupe people after befriending them online using fake identities and asking them to pay for customs clearance on the pretext of receiving gifts from abroad.

The team of cyber crime police station, Faridabad, arrested Polynes Okeke, and Deepa, resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi on Monday, June 6.

The Nigerian lived at rented accommodation in the neighbourhood of the accused woman, police said.

According to the police, the accused duped a Ballabhgarh resident of Rs 85,000. The victim told police that he came in contact with a “girl”, having Jenny Pilip as the user name, on Facebook.

They became friends and started chatting and making calls on WhatsApp. Jenny told her she was from London and wanted to come to India. She said she would first come to Mumbai airport and then take a flight for Delhi.

He got a call from someone…