Some Nollywood actors were spotted waving the Nigerian flag as Timi Dakolo’s song played at APC’s presidential primary.

Some of the actors spotted on the podium of the primary include Gentle Jack, Zack Orji, Emma Ehumadu a.k.a Labista.

This is coming after LIB reported that Timi Dakolo called out the ruling party for using his song at the event without his authorization.

