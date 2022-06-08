Teacher who was shot multiple times and lost all 11 of his students in the Texas school massacre says he will “never forgive” the “coward” police officers (video)

The Uvalde teacher who was shot multiple times and lost all 11 children in his classroom has slammed the police for their slow response while a gunman massacred teachers and students.

18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School on May 34, killing 19 students and 2 teachers. Many others were injured.

Arnulfo Reyes, who lost all 11 students in his class at the time of the shooting, said on Tuesday, June 7, during an interview on Good Morning America, that May 24 was meant to be a good day with a special awards ceremony for students as the school year neared its end.

He said some children went home with their parents after the ceremony but 11 stayed. Reyes had put on a movie for them when the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the building and started shooting.

“The kids started asking out loud, ‘Mr. Reyes what is going on?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. But let’s go ahead and get under the table and act like…