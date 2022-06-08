You cannot wish this county well and vote for someone you don’t believe in

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised delegates at the ongoing APC Presidential primary to vote rightly, stressing that they cannot wish this county well and vote for someone they do not believe in.
Osinbajo who was the last to address the delegates said;
“I am a Nigerian. I was born here. My parents were born here. I went to school here. I have worked here all my life.
Over the past several weeks, I have gone the length and breadth of this country. I have engaged with you deeply and wee have had wide-ranging consultations. We have reasoned together about the future of our country and by the grace of God I have served for the past seven years as Vice President. I have seen firsthand the nuances and complexities of…
Source: Linda Ikeji