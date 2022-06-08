Young lady found naked on streets of Makurdi

A young lady has been taken to a shelter after she was found completely naked on the streets of Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Tuesday, June 7.

Activist, Ukan Kurugh, who disclosed this on Facebook said the lady was found disoriented and disturbed.

“This lady was found on the street of high level makurdi yesterday totally naked and some good samaritan took her into a shelter but seem like she is more disturbed than the person thought. I am using this opportunity to openly call on any of her family member/ relative to reach me on 08069082285 to take her home,” he wrote.

One Tessy Inikpi Benny who identified the lady as Agarancha, said she became mentally unstable after taking unknown intoxicating substance.

“I know her very well. She is mentally down a bit especially after taking or smoking what ever she takes. She lives with a young man and his girlfriend behind me. The young man said her people took her for treatment in the village it became better…