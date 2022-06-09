2023: You are no match for Atiku





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the Presidential flagbearer of APC.

In a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP mocked Tinubu for clinching at a very great price, the Presidential ticket of the ”moribund, decrepit and crippled All Progressives Congress (APC)”, which the party said has since served out its purpose as a “fraudulent contraption.”

”Our Party also sympathizes with Asiwaju for embarking on a journey to nowhere as he is no match for PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar the unifier and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 Presidential election. Asiwaju will soon realize that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of lackies, from whom he bought the APC Presidential…





Source: Linda Ikeji