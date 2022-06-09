Don’t take mentally challenged people to prayer camps and shrines – Psychiatrist advises

A medical doctor and psychiatrist has advised the public not to take People who exhibit symptoms of mental illness to prayer camps or shrines for therapy.

Dr. Adwoa Peprah Amo Mensah, who works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, in Ghana says as soon as someone exhibits mental health symptoms, they should be taken to a psychiatric institution for evaluation and treatment as soon as possible.

“People who exhibit the signs and symptoms of mental problems should not be allowed to remain in the home. They need to get to the hospital immediately. Don’t sit around and wait for them to hurt you; they have the ability to take your life.” “Stop bringing kids to religious sites like shrines and prayer camps since doing so will make their condition much worse.”

“If you observe anything questionable, you should report it.” Dr Peprah said on the show Oyerepa Breakfast Time

?????