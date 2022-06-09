Elon Musk opens up about ‘nightmare year’ when he reached ‘the lowest of the low’ in his business and life

??????

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk has opened up about the worst year of his life.

In an interview with the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley club and the Kilowatts podcast, Musk discussed the early days of his electric car company, Tesla and it’s growth.

Musk told the hosts that his first years as CEO of the company were by far the most difficult. He revealed that 2008 was a “nightmare year” for Tesla and SpaceX, and in his personal life.

“Technically I was CEO from mid-2007, officially CEO in late-2008,” Elon recalled. “Man, that was a lot of drama. That was a nightmare year.”

“Part way through that year, Space X had failed its third launch, and I only ever thought we had money for three launches. We were zero for three launches with Space X,” Musk said.

Since then SpaceX has since launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), including 19 rocket launches this year alone but…