Governor Wike reappoints sacked Chief of Staff

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has reappointed his immediate past Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke.

The Governor relieved Woke of his appointment as Chief of Staff on May 14, 2022, when he dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Special Assistant Media to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, announced Woke’s reappointment in a statement on Thursday, June 9.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the reappointment of Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.” the statement read.