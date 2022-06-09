I called him a predator to his face, in front of everyone’

Canadian-Irish comedienne Katherine Ryan has revealed she confronted a colleague who she accused of being a sexual predator.

Ryan made the allegation in front of others working on a popular programme. This was disclosed on her new Amazon Prime series Backstage With Katherine Ryan to fellow comic Sara Pascoe, 41, who Ryan said knows the alleged predator too.

She told her: “I raised it. I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone every day.” But she also said: “What am I supposed to do? It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof. What, am I not supposed to feed my children because of someone else?”

Ryan has appeared on several well-known shows including Have I Got News For You, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Mock The Week and a League Of Their Own.

Sara, 41, also admitted she reported a male celebrity to a TV channel after receiving a phone call from a viewer claiming to have been raped by him.

She…