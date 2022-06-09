I woke up from a coma to find my fiance had ghosted me and moved in with someone else

A woman has narrated how she woke up from a coma to find her fiance had ghosted her and moved in with someone else.

25-year-old Brie Duval further revealed that the new woman also sent her a text message which she read after she woke up.

The Australian lady who has racked up millions of views on her @hotcomagirl1 TikTok account, said she went into coma after a horrific accident she had last August.

She had moved to Canada working in her dream job and had been in a great relationship with her partner for four years – and she claims they’d even got engaged. However, on August 29, 2021, she had a horrific fall from a car park.

One of the walls was under construction, and Brie hadn’t seen the large drop to the concrete pavement beneath in the dark as there was no signs or tape.

She fell headfirst over the edge and had to be airlifted to the University of Alberta Hospital where she was placed on life support in the ICU.

She suffered numerous…