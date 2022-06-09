Netflix Reality Star, Swanky Jerry Bags Multi Million Naira Endorsement Deal with Wakanow.com

Big congratulations to the KING OF FASHION AND LIFESTYLE IN AFRICA 

 

Jeremiah Ogbodo popularly known as Swankyjerry took to his Instagram page to announce that he just signed a new deal with travel agency WAKANOW.com 

 

 

In a lengthy post the multiple award winning fashion designer/ stylist and PR mogul wrote;

 

NEW ENDORSEMENTS ALERT 

 

SIGNED AND SEALED

 

THE THING ABOUT BEING THE FIRST IS THAT THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER FIRST

 

Welcome the FIRST FASHION ICON SWANKYJERRY TO THE WAKANOW FAMILY . @wakanowdotcom 

 

If you know me well you will know  that swanky  will catch flight and not feelings …. @wakanowdotcom has been my go to agent for many years … I beat my chest and say that @wakanowdotcom has never disappointed me …. All my travels , work trips and holidays I have always used this tried and trusted leading travel agency  @wakanowdotcom is not just a leading travel agency in NIGERIA but also in “AFRICA “ literally the entire continent …



Source: Linda Ikeji

