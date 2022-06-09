Netflix Reality Star, Swanky Jerry Bags Multi Million Naira Endorsement Deal with Wakanow.com

NEW ENDORSEMENTS ALERT

SIGNED AND SEALED

THE THING ABOUT BEING THE FIRST IS THAT THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER FIRST

Welcome the FIRST FASHION ICON SWANKYJERRY TO THE WAKANOW FAMILY . @wakanowdotcom

If you know me well you will know that swanky will catch flight and not feelings …. @wakanowdotcom has been my go to agent for many years … I beat my chest and say that @wakanowdotcom has never disappointed me …. All my travels , work trips and holidays I have always used this tried and trusted leading travel agency @wakanowdotcom is not just a leading travel agency in NIGERIA but also in “AFRICA “ literally the entire continent …