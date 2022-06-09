 One killed after petrol Tanker crashed into petrol station and bursts into flames in Plateau

A petrol tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, burst into flames, killing its driver and destroying property in Plateau State today June 9.
According to reports, the driver of the tanker lost control, veered off at Polo roundabout and crashed into a filling station before the explosion. The driver was killed in the accident.
“The truck was on high speed and I think the driver had brakes failure while trying to negotiate the Polo roundabout around ‘Gada Biu’ on Kaduna-Jos Road; it then crashed into a filling station by the roundabout and burst into flames. Yes, the driver was burnt to ashes. The filling station was also burnt alongside several buildings within the radius of the accident” an eyewitness said
Source: Linda Ikeji