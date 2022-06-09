Police arrest fake soldier for extortion in Kano

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command has arrested a fake soldier, Chidera Anuna, for extortion.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 8, said the suspect belong to a syndicate that specialized in extorting individuals in the state.

“Between 01/03/2022 and 30/03/2022, reports were received that a syndicate of two used to parade themselves as soldiers, robbed and extort money and other valuables from individuals at night hours within the Sabon Gari Area of Kano State,” the statement read.

“Furthermore, on the 30/03/2022, one Joseph Ifeanyi Usalo, ‘m’ of Kofar Ruwa Market Kano complained that the same syndicate including one Miracle Nnamoko, ‘m’, with one other dressed in Military Camouflage, went to his shop located at Kofar Ruwa Market, intimidated and forced him to transfer the sum of Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000:00) into Miracle Nnamoko’s bank account and the sum of Thirty-Five Thousand Naira…