Social media star dies at 17 after choking on her meal and falling into a coma

The family of social media influencer Arisara Karbdecho, has announced her death after fell into a coma earlier this year.

The Thai model, 27, reportedly choked on a meal of pork kebabs and sticky rice in March, after she was rushing to eat her dinner.

Arisara passed away on Monday, June 6, several months after first falling into a coma following the unusual incident.

Her mother Supicha, 57, has explained how her daughter was always in a rush and had been busy when she consumed her meal quickly, with the food becoming lodged in her throat and causing her to choke.

Arisara better known by her online moniker Alicebambam, was rushed to hospital but medics said it was “nine minutes too late” as her brain had been deprived of too much oxygen.

The popular star was placed on life support until her death was confirmed on Monday.

Arisara’s pal Sirikanda Chaiburut has revealed a wake will be held for her until June 10, and she will be laid to rest the following…