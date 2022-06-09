Here is a throwback video of Pastor Tunde Bakare telling his church members he will be Nigeria’s President after Buhari.

While preaching in church on the said day, the clergyman said;

”Take it to the mountain top. If you have never heard it before I am saying it to you, in the scheme of things, as far as the politics of Nigeria is concerned, President Buhari is number 15 and yours truly is number 16. I have never said that to you before. I make it plain this morning. I let you know it this morning, nothing can change it in the name of Jesus”

Pastor Bakare paid N100 million for the APC presidential nomination form and secured zero votes at the just concluded party presidential primary.

Watch the video below…