Two killed, five trucks burnt as explosion rocks filling station in Abia (video)

Two persons were burnt to death in an explosion involving a petrol tanker in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident occurred at Chibyno filling station along Alaoji-Ikot-Ekpene Road in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8.

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno was caused by a spark from a faulty electrical connection.

Aba Fire Service Zonal Commander, Belenta Belenta, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the victims were suspected to be involved in oil bunkering as they were discharging petroleum products before daybreak.

The official confirmed that five trucks were consumed by the fire caused by the explosion at the site.

Belenta said personnel of the service eventually put out the inferno after mobilization.

The police took the corpse of one of the victims from the scene to the mortuary.

The other victim who was rushed to the hospital later died.