Britney Spears’ ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video)

Britney Spears’ wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari was interrupted after her first husband livestreamed himself crashing her event on Thursday afternoon, June 9, at her California mansion.

Captain Cameron Henderson of Ventura county sheriff’s office said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2pm. He said the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Before his arrest, Alexander broadcast himself on Instagram as he approached the rear of Spears’ home.

A photographer captured the moment Alexander was apprehended by security and pinned to the ground.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears – his childhood friend – in 2004. Their marriage…