Cristiano Ronaldo, Salah, Mane, De Bruyne and others make PFA Premier League team of the year

The PFA team of the year results have been unveiled for the Premier League.



Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the list as nine of the 11 players selected came from the runners-up and respective champions.

In total, six Liverpool players earned starting made the list including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne represented champions Manchester City, with only two other clubs featuring in the XI.

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who has left the club to join Real Madrid, and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sqaud.